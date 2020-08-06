D-I basketball recruits playing in this weekend's River Cities Hoops Summer Tip Off

In another adjustment to the tournament format, teams in the platinum 15, 16 and 17U pools will automatically advance to the platinum championship bracket.

“The teams considered to be the top four will receive byes into the single elimination tournament on Sunday,” Franzese said. “All of the other teams in the age groups will have a chance to play their way into that bracket. The teams that don’t qualify for the top bracket will still have a chance to play in a highly competitive bracket. The idea here is to get every single team participating this weekend highly competitive games in a great environment.”

Safety protocols will be in place for fans and participants.

“Masks will be required to enter the building,” Fanzese said. “This is the sixth weekend we have ran games this summer and we have continued to revise and modify procedures each week to ensure the safety of our athletes, spectators and staff.”

Spectators will be required to wear a mask at all times inside the facility and will be asked to leave if they do not comply. Players and coaches may remove their mask only when they get to their benches and during the game.

Here are some of the players to watch with Division I offers:

17U Platinum Division