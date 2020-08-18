Deshawn Woods, Devon Jackson among Rivals' top 250 prospects for 2022

They may not be playing football this fall, but Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods and Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson are among Rivals' top 250 prospects for the 2022 class.
Woods, who has scholarship offers from almost every Power Five conference, including Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa in the Big Ten, checks in at No. 126. According to the 247Sports composite, he's the No. 96 prospect in the nation.
Jackson, who has a variety of Power Five offers — including Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame — was the No. 229 player in the country, while the 247Sports composite ranks him the No. 94 player in the nation.
In the 500-mile radius of Nebraska, there are 21 prospects in Rivals' top 250. Seven of those are in Missouri, and six play in St. Louis.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
