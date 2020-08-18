Deshawn Woods, Devon Jackson among Rivals' top 250 prospects for 2022

They may not be playing football this fall, but Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods and Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson are among Rivals' top 250 prospects for the 2022 class.

Woods, who has scholarship offers from almost every Power Five conference, including Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa in the Big Ten, checks in at No. 126. According to the 247Sports composite, he's the No. 96 prospect in the nation.

Jackson, who has a variety of Power Five offers — including Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame — was the No. 229 player in the country, while the 247Sports composite ranks him the No. 94 player in the nation.

In the 500-mile radius of Nebraska, there are 21 prospects in Rivals' top 250. Seven of those are in Missouri, and six play in St. Louis.

