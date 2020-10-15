 Skip to main content
Dominic Rezac could be Westside's next Division I football recruit
NEBHSRECRUITING

Dominic Rezac could be Westside's next Division I football recruit

Dominic Rezac

Dominic Rezac has run for 782 yards and 14 touchdowns through six games.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Dominic Rezac hasn’t quite received the recruiting attention of some of his teammates, but that will likely change.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior has been the key cog in Omaha Westside's rushing attack this season. Rezac leads the No. 1 Warriors in rushing with 782 yards on 94 carries and 14 touchdowns in six games.

“Weight room and speed training in the offseason was huge for him,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said. “His running form was poor, but once he corrected his speed he became a huge asset. The third game he started running behind his pads and has added a physical element to his running that is impressive. He is rarely brought down on first contact, has the ability to run through, around and pull away from tacklers with speed. He has become a complete back with hands.”

College recruiters are taking notice as well. He doesn’t have an offer yet, but Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Syracuse, North Dakota State and South Dakota State have all been in contact with him.

Syracuse normally doesn’t recruit the area, but a connection with the Westside staff has bridged that gap. Westside running backs coach Tyler Wrice played at North Dakota State with Bryan Shepherd, who is now a member of the staff at Syracuse.

"(Wrice) has done a lot for me and sends my film out to a lot of people,” Rezac said.

He's also benefitted from playing with Division I recruits like Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), Koby Bretz (Nebraska), Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and Cole Payton (NDSU).

“Obviously playing with Avante, Cade, Cole and Koby has motivated me to to get where they are at," Rezac said.

Last year's runner-up finish hasn’t left the minds of Rezac and his teammates. Their goal this season is to finish the job. A final regular-season game against Kansas power St. Thomas Aquinas is up next.

“Obviously our goal is to get back to Lincoln and we talk about it,” Rezac said. “Week to week we focus on us, but that is the goal. This will probably be our best game of the year and we are excited to prove that we belong at the top, and I feel like we haven’t been able to do that this year.”

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

