Dominic Rezac could be Westside's next Division I football recruit

Dominic Rezac hasn’t quite received the recruiting attention of some of his teammates, but that will likely change.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior has been the key cog in Omaha Westside's rushing attack this season. Rezac leads the No. 1 Warriors in rushing with 782 yards on 94 carries and 14 touchdowns in six games.

“Weight room and speed training in the offseason was huge for him,” Westside coach Brett Froendt said. “His running form was poor, but once he corrected his speed he became a huge asset. The third game he started running behind his pads and has added a physical element to his running that is impressive. He is rarely brought down on first contact, has the ability to run through, around and pull away from tacklers with speed. He has become a complete back with hands.”

College recruiters are taking notice as well. He doesn’t have an offer yet, but Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Syracuse, North Dakota State and South Dakota State have all been in contact with him.

Syracuse normally doesn’t recruit the area, but a connection with the Westside staff has bridged that gap. Westside running backs coach Tyler Wrice played at North Dakota State with Bryan Shepherd, who is now a member of the staff at Syracuse.