Trey Frahm’s collegiate baseball journey has taken a detour, from Kansas to Nevada.
With an eye on next year’s MLB draft, the recent Elkhorn High graduate will play at Southern Nevada, a community college located in Las Vegas. He previously had signed with Kansas State.
“This way I’ll be eligible for the draft again in one year instead of three," he said. “It’s something that I’d been thinking about a long time."
Frahm, a starter for the Antlers since his freshman year, played primarily infield. But his stock as a potential collegiate pitcher rose shortly before last month’s MLB draft when he fired a pitch 97 mph, one of the fastest ever thrown by a Nebraska high school player.
The 40-round draft was trimmed to five rounds this year because of COVID-19 and Frahm wasn’t selected, though at least a few MLB teams had shown interest. He has been playing the past few weeks for Elkhorn’s American Legion team and recently announced on Twitter his change in collegiate destinations.
He said recent news reports speculating that next year’s draft will last 20 rounds also could be favorable to his decision.
“When that draft happens I think I’ll have three good options," Frahm said. “I’ll either get drafted, get recruited by a Division I school or go back to Southern Nevada."
Though Frahm signed with Kansas State, he said those coaches sensed he might not follow through on that commitment.
“We had a Zoom call before the draft and I think they knew that was a possibility," he said. “Then we had another call after the draft when I told them I wouldn’t be coming and they said they’d already basically given my scholarship money to someone else."
Frahm said he visited junior colleges in Texas and Arizona before deciding on Southern Nevada.
“A coach that I know had recommended them," he said. “When I went there, I just had a good feeling about it."
Frahm added that Southern Nevada primarily will develop him as a pitcher. He also plans to hit for the Coyotes, who compete in a wood-bat conference.
“I know my long-term future is on the mound," he said. “I’m really looking forward to my time out there."
The school also can boast a famous alum — Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.
“The coaches were talking about a ball he hit out there that went about 470 feet," Frahm said. “It’s pretty neat knowing that he played there."
Frahm said he plans to leave for Nevada the first week of August.
“I feel the juco route is the way for me to go," he said. “I can’t wait to get started."
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
