Elkhorn North's Reese Booth commits to Northern Iowa

Elkhorn North setter Reese Booth announced her commitment Monday to attend Northern Iowa.

The daughter of Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth is third in Class B with 482 assists, an average of 10.5 per set. The 5-foot-8 junior finished with 713 assists as a freshman and 953 last year.

Booth helped the Wolves earn their first state tournament berth in 2021. In addition to her assists last year she had 327 digs, 58 kills and 41 aces.

Elkhorn North is 16-2 this season and ranked No. 4 in the all-class Top 10.

Booth announced her intention to attend UNI on Twitter.

“Huge thanks to all my family, friends, teammates and coaches for supporting me through the years and helping me get to this point,” she said.

Her mom also tweeted her congratulations, calling it a “Proud mama alert.”