 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Elkhorn North's Reese Booth commits to Northern Iowa

  • 0

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings, Sept 26th

Elkhorn North setter Reese Booth announced her commitment Monday to attend Northern Iowa.

The daughter of Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth is third in Class B with 482 assists, an average of 10.5 per set. The 5-foot-8 junior finished with 713 assists as a freshman and 953 last year.

Booth helped the Wolves earn their first state tournament berth in 2021. In addition to her assists last year she had 327 digs, 58 kills and 41 aces.

Elkhorn North is 16-2 this season and ranked No. 4 in the all-class Top 10.

Booth announced her intention to attend UNI on Twitter.

“Huge thanks to all my family, friends, teammates and coaches for supporting me through the years and helping me get to this point,” she said.

Her mom also tweeted her congratulations, calling it a “Proud mama alert.”

People are also reading…

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL issues warning to teams after Tom Brady smashes tablet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert