 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn South's Isaac Zatechka commits to walk on at Missouri
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Elkhorn South's Isaac Zatechka commits to walk on at Missouri

{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Zatechka

Isaac Zatechka made the All-Nebraska team following his senior season for Elkhorn South.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn South senior offensive lineman Isaac Zatechka announced Tuesday he'll play football at Missouri.

Zatechka will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers. His younger sister Estella, a junior at Elkhorn South, is committed to play volleyball at Missouri.

Isaac Zatechka chose Missouri over walk-on offers from Kansas State and Nebraska, where his dad and uncle were linemen in the 1990s.

He also had scholarship offers from Montana State, Dartmouth, Cornell, Missouri Western, Northwest Missouri State, UNK, Augustana, Northern State, University of Mary and Minnesota State.

Zatechka was a first-team All-Nebraska selection this season for Elkhorn South, where he was a three-year starter on the offensive line.

The 2020 All-Nebraska football first team

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert