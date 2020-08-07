You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn South's Makhi Nelson-Douglas commits to Northern Illinois football
0 comments
NEBHSRECRUITING

Elkhorn South's Makhi Nelson-Douglas commits to Northern Illinois football

Only $5 for 5 months
Makhi Nelson-Douglas

Elkhorn South outside linebacker Makhi Nelson-Douglas has committed to Northern Illinois.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn South senior Makhi Nelson-Douglas announced his commitment to Northern Illinois on Friday via twitter.

“The coaching staff I really connected with,” Douglass said. “I was lucky enough to get on campus before everything was shut down due to COVID. A lot of the other schools I wasn’t able to get on campus. Overall I just thought it was a good fit.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker chose NIU over scholarship offers from Colorado State, Army, North Dakota State.

Nelson-Douglas, a two-way player for the Storm last season, was recruited as a hybrid outside linebacker/safety. He joins Omaha Westside lineman Cade Haberman as in-state players in the 2021 cycle to commit to NIU.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News