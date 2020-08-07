Elkhorn South's Makhi Nelson-Douglas commits to Northern Illinois football

Elkhorn South senior Makhi Nelson-Douglas announced his commitment to Northern Illinois on Friday via twitter.

“The coaching staff I really connected with,” Douglass said. “I was lucky enough to get on campus before everything was shut down due to COVID. A lot of the other schools I wasn’t able to get on campus. Overall I just thought it was a good fit.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker chose NIU over scholarship offers from Colorado State, Army, North Dakota State.

Nelson-Douglas, a two-way player for the Storm last season, was recruited as a hybrid outside linebacker/safety. He joins Omaha Westside lineman Cade Haberman as in-state players in the 2021 cycle to commit to NIU.

