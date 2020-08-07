Elkhorn South's Makhi Nelson-Douglas commits to Northern Illinois football

Elkhorn South senior Makhi Nelson-Douglas announced his commitment to Northern Illinois on Friday via twitter.
“The coaching staff I really connected with,” Douglass said. “I was lucky enough to get on campus before everything was shut down due to COVID. A lot of the other schools I wasn’t able to get on campus. Overall I just thought it was a good fit.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker chose NIU over scholarship offers from Colorado State, Army, North Dakota State.
Nelson-Douglas, a two-way player for the Storm last season, was recruited as a hybrid outside linebacker/safety. He joins Omaha Westside lineman Cade Haberman as in-state players in the 2021 cycle to commit to NIU.
Just getting started🐺 pic.twitter.com/ldDptmn3kJ— Makhi Nelson-Douglas (@Makhi_02) August 8, 2020
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
