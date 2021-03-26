For Millard North's Hunter Sallis, committing to No. 1 Gonzaga 'just made sense'

“They play fast," he said. "They let the guards go and then they have great bigs."

Gonzaga and Nebraska, the latter falling off his list when he narrowed it to 12 schools, were the only ones he officially visited. He went to Spokane during the middle of the 2019-20 season — before the pandemic severely limited recruiting and cut off official campus visits — and developed an immediate bond with coach Mark Few and his staff.

Sallis said his link to the Bulldogs began when his father, Trevis Sallis, sent them video highlights early in his junior year. Father and son liked watching Gonzaga play on television.

Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd came to Millard North on a Sunday afternoon to visit with his parents — Hunter's mother, Jessica Haynes, is a former Omaha Central and San Diego State standout.

“They say if Tommy comes to your school, they’re really serious," Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “Tommy would tell Hunter, ‘I watched your game film and you need to do this better.’ He would get on him, which I appreciated.”

For his announcement, which was released first to ESPN, Sallis read a short acknowledgement speech before a video played on Millard North’s display boards. It ended with the Gonzaga logo popping up.