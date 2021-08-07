Former Husker Steve Warren 'happy to give back' by helping kids find football opportunities

The former Nebraska and NFL defensive lineman wore a black T-shirt and stood at the edge of the crowd. In a room full of the best teenage football players in the area, the guy with more gridiron fame than all of them blended right in.

Steve Warren is always thinking about the kids, which is why 45 top local prospects were gathered inside the sprawling — and air-conditioned — Mark Bowling Alley on an oppressively hot July afternoon instead of on a field somewhere working out. The last thing they needed after a summer of camps and showcases was another exhausting day before their fall seasons began.

What many of them did need was exposure and education. So Warren set up the first-of-its-kind “Future 50” event in which athletes had professional photos shot, played laser tag and heard the do's and don’ts of personal branding from an Opendorse presenter. Some went through interviews with press members for the first time as part of an open session with reporters that had a speed-dating feel as they moved from booth to restaurant booth.

“They’ve already beat their bodies up, and they’re tired of traveling,” Warren said. “This was something I feel like if I was a player and I was in their shoes, what would be something fun to do that I’d want to be a part of? That’s how we created it.”