Four-star recruit Devon Jackson, Burke football back in pads after 'a year and a half off'

Paul Limongi couldn’t remember how many days it had been. More than 400, even 500, since the Omaha Burke football team had put on pads and knocked helmets with another team in town.

“A year and a half off,” he said.

On Thursday morning, the wait was over. Burke was on its own turf, in warm temps, in drills against defending Class A champ Omaha Westside. Water bottles littered the sidelines and parents sat in the bleachers. Coaches barked orders, and so did a few players. Limongi even had to calm down one of his linemen. Just an ordinary day at practice.

It’s an opportunity Limongi and Burke didn’t get in 2020, when Omaha Public Schools decided to postpone fall sports amid the COVID pandemic. The district considered a plan to play spring football, but the idea was shelved as many players supported simply turning the page to 2021.

So early June was Burke’s first chance to get going again, as part of the Locker Room camp.