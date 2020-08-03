Fremont's Taylor McCabe announces commitment to Iowa basketball

Fremont junior Taylor McCabe announced her commitment to Iowa on Monday.
The 5-foot-9 shooting guard is one of the most sought-after high school basketball prospects in the state. She chose the Hawkeyes over Nebraska and Creighton, and she also had offers from Wisconsin, Kansas State, South Dakota State, UNO, Colgate, UMKC, Drake and Colorado State.
McCabe, a first team All-Nebraska selection in 2020, averaged 20.3 points per game and set a Class A record with 107 3-pointers.
