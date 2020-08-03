You are the owner of this article.
Fremont's Taylor McCabe announces commitment to Iowa basketball
NEBHSRECRUITING

Fremont's Taylor McCabe announces commitment to Iowa basketball

Taylor McCabe

Taylor McCabe made the All-Nebraska team last season after averaging 20.3 points per game for Fremont.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Fremont junior Taylor McCabe announced her commitment to Iowa on Monday.

The 5-foot-9 shooting guard is one of the most sought-after high school basketball prospects in the state. She chose the Hawkeyes over Nebraska and Creighton, and she also had offers from Wisconsin, Kansas State, South Dakota State, UNO, Colgate, UMKC, Drake and Colorado State.

McCabe, a first team All-Nebraska selection in 2020, averaged 20.3 points per game and set a Class A record with 107 3-pointers.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

