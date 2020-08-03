Fremont's Taylor McCabe commits to Iowa because it's 'somewhere I can win'

Fremont junior Taylor McCabe decided the time was right.

The 5-foot-9 shooting guard announced her commitment to Iowa on Monday. She notified the Hawkeye coaches of her decision last week.

“The coaching staff is phenomenal and I want to go somewhere I can win," McCabe said. "The head coach is Lisa Bluder and is going to be a future Hall of Famer for sure. They have two young guard coaches that are really good and I get along with really well."

McCabe will already be familiar with her teammates when she arrives in Iowa City. McCabe played this summer for All Iowa Attack, one of the top AAU girls basketball teams in the country.

"(Iowa) took three kids in my class," McCabe said, "and the other two are Hannah Stuelke (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Jada Gyamfi (Johnston, Iowa), who I play summer basketball with.

"I know a few of my teammates already and they are good people. (Iowa is) going to be (ranked in the) top 10-15. Their program really fits me. I am a smaller guard and shooter and play uptempo, so that was also a part of it.”

McCabe was a first-team All-Nebraska selection in 2020. She averaged 20.3 points per game and set a Class A record with 107 3-pointers.