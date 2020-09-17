Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt makes a big leap in Rivals' latest recruiting rankings

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt was one of the biggest risers in Rivals' latest Top 150 ratings for the class of 2022.
The 6-foot-9 forward, who debuted at No. 118 in June, moved up 58 positions to No. 61 overall. He is also now considered a four-star prospect by the site.
Traudt received his first high-major offer from Kansas State in April and since then his recruitment has continued to grow. His latest offer came Wednesday from Iowa. Nebraska, Creighton, Ohio State, Minnesota, Missouri and Iowa State are among the schools that have previously offered.
Millard North's Jasen Green dropped from No. 116 to No. 124 overall in Thursday's update. The 6-foot-7 forward picked up his first scholarship offer from Nebraska last June. Kansas State, Stanford and TCU followed suit, with Wake Forest offering on Aug. 31. Millard North could produce a top-150 player for three straight years, with Green following Max Murrell (No. 117 in 2020) and Hunter Sallis (currently No. 6 in 2021).
Nebraska could produce two straight classes with a pair of Rivals top-150 prospects. Sallis and Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (No. 130) are each in the top 150 for 2021.
Before Murrell in 2020, the state produced four total Rivals top-150 recruits since the service started ranking prospects in 2003: Omaha North's Justin Patton (No. 45 in 2015), Omaha Central's Akoy Agau (No. 87 in 2013), South Sioux City's Mike Gesell (No. 100 in 2012) and Lincoln Southeast's Matt Hill (No. 127 in 2006).
Mike Sautter's 2022 Nebraska prep boys basketball recruiting rankings
Check out World-Herald Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's first 2022 basketball recruiting rankings. The 2022 high school rankings were updated April 18, 2020. The rankings are decided with some input from players and coaches around the state along with feedback from college coaches.
