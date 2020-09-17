Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt makes a big leap in Rivals' latest recruiting rankings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt was one of the biggest risers in Rivals' latest Top 150 ratings for the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who debuted at No. 118 in June, moved up 58 positions to No. 61 overall. He is also now considered a four-star prospect by the site.

Traudt received his first high-major offer from Kansas State in April and since then his recruitment has continued to grow. His latest offer came Wednesday from Iowa. Nebraska, Creighton, Ohio State, Minnesota, Missouri and Iowa State are among the schools that have previously offered.

Millard North's Jasen Green dropped from No. 116 to No. 124 overall in Thursday's update. The 6-foot-7 forward picked up his first scholarship offer from Nebraska last June. Kansas State, Stanford and TCU followed suit, with Wake Forest offering on Aug. 31. Millard North could produce a top-150 player for three straight years, with Green following Max Murrell (No. 117 in 2020) and Hunter Sallis (currently No. 6 in 2021).

Nebraska could produce two straight classes with a pair of Rivals top-150 prospects. Sallis and Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (No. 130) are each in the top 150 for 2021.