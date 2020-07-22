Grand Island's Isaac Traudt debuts in top 100 of 247Sports basketball rankings for 2022 class

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt made his debut in the 247Sports basketball recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, which were expanded Wednesday from 80 players to a top 150.

Traudt holds the No. 88 spot and is a four-star prospect. He's also the No. 18 power forward in the country. Traudt was ranked No. 118 overall by Rivals last month.

Traudt has received scholarship offers in the last week from Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Stanford and Wisconsin. He had previously gotten power-conference offers from Creighton, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas State. He was an all-class honorable mention pick after his sophomore season for Grand Island.

If Traudt retains his ranking, it would make three straight years Nebraska has produced a top-100 recruit according to 247Sports and the sixth time since the site began basketball rankings with the 2011 class.