Grand Island's Isaac Traudt is starting to get attention from college basketball's elite programs

Offers from childhood favorite Oklahoma and Oregon have stood out for Traudt.

“Oregon a little bit because they are one of the top teams in the Pac-12, and coach (Dana) Altman is from Nebraska and a well-known name,” Traudt said. “It was unexpected. That is what made me so excited.”

Traudt’s versatility and potential are what make him intriguing to college recruiters.

“It all has felt like a dream but at the same time I am really lucky to talk to all of these schools,” he said. “At the same time it hasn’t sunk in completely.”

His phone has been busy during the past month as well.

“Creighton, Missouri, Virginia, Michigan State quite a bit recently. (Those are who) I’ve been in contact with the most,” Traudt said. “Kansas State, Stanford and Oregon are a few others.”

Traudt has also been on Creighton's radar for months. CU assistant Paul Lusk saw him play in a district final against Omaha Creighton Prep in early March.

"I think it is a great school and would fit my playing style," Traudt told The World-Herald in June after the Jays offered.