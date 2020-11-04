Grand Island's Isaac Traudt moves up in 247Sports' basketball rankings

Grand island junior Isaac Traudt continues his climb up the national recruiting rankings.

The 6-9, 205-pound forward climbed 32 positions to No. 58 in the 247Sports basketball recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, released Wednesday.

Traudt, a four-star prospect, is the No. 11 power forward in the country. Traudt was ranked No. 118 overall by Rivals in August. With the bump in 247Sports, Traudt’s 247Sports composite ranking is No. 49 overall. The composite ranking is a combination of 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN national rankings.

Traudt holds 22 scholarship offers from Division I programs, including in-state schools Creighton and Nebraska, plus Ohio State, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Stanford, Georgetown, Louisville, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Iowa, and Minnesota.

If Traudt retains his ranking, it would make three straight years Nebraska has produced a top-100 recruit according to 247Sports — and the sixth time since the site began basketball rankings with the 2011 class.