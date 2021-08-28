Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, state's No. 1 basketball recruit, commits to Virginia

The state's highest-ranked basketball recruit plans to head out of state for college.

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt committed to Virginia on Saturday, capping a multi-year recruiting process that included all-out efforts from both Nebraska and Creighton but ultimately ended with a pledge to the 2019 national champions.

He had the attention of many top programs across the country. Nine scholarship offers, including from NU and CU, poured in on the first day college coaches could contact Traudt last summer. The interest only grew from there.

Traudt is No. 55 overall on the 247Sports composite ranking for the 2022 class. Rivals has him as No. 60, and he's No. 73 on ESPN. All the recruiting sites rate Traudt as a four-star prospect.

The 6-foot-9 forward was a member of The World-Herald's All-Nebraska first team last season. He averaged 25.3 points per game on 51% shooting and tied the Class A record with 57 points in a victory at Norfolk.

Traudt took official visits to North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan State and Nebraska. He had multiple unofficial visits to Creighton, including one in June. Gonzaga and Texas both offered this summer too.