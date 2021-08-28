Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, state's No. 1 basketball recruit, commits to Virginia

The state's highest-ranked basketball recruit plans to head out of state for college.
Grand Island's Isaac Traudt committed to Virginia on Saturday, capping a multi-year recruiting process that included all-out efforts from both Nebraska and Creighton but ultimately ended with a pledge to the 2019 national champions.
He had the attention of many top programs across the country. Nine scholarship offers, including from NU and CU, poured in on the first day college coaches could contact Traudt last summer. The interest only grew from there.
Traudt is No. 55 overall on the 247Sports composite ranking for the 2022 class. Rivals has him as No. 60, and he's No. 73 on ESPN. All the recruiting sites rate Traudt as a four-star prospect.
The 6-foot-9 forward was a member of The World-Herald's All-Nebraska first team last season. He averaged 25.3 points per game on 51% shooting and tied the Class A record with 57 points in a victory at Norfolk.
Traudt took official visits to North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan State and Nebraska. He had multiple unofficial visits to Creighton, including one in June. Gonzaga and Texas both offered this summer too.
Traudt told The World-Herald last week he was considering taking additional official visits this fall. But ultimately Traudt chose Virginia. He'll officially sign a letter of intent in November.
Committed. pic.twitter.com/QXkPOSYVBR— Isaac Traudt (@ittraudt) August 28, 2021
It marks the third consecutive year that the top recruit in the state decided to leave Nebraska for college. Five-star Hunter Sallis signed with Gonzaga in 2021, and Max Murrell went to Stanford in 2020. All three had offers from Nebraska and Creighton.
With Traudt off the board, the Huskers and Jays have to focus their attention elsewhere. Both have offered Millard North standout Jasen Green, a 6-foot-7 2022 prospect who ranks No. 233 on the 247Sports composite.
NU also has 2022 commitments from high school guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. and junior college center Blaise Keita.
CU secured a commitment from 2022 combo guard Ben Shtolzberg earlier this month. The Jays are also one of five finalists for 2022 wing Kimani Hamilton, a 6-foot-7 prospect from Clinton, Mississippi.
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa