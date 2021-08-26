 Skip to main content
Grand Island's Isaac Traudt will announce commitment this weekend
Grand Island junior Isaac Traudt has added six new offers with more to come this week.

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, the state's No. 1 basketball recruit in the 2022 class, will announce his commitment Saturday at 10 a.m.

Traudt, a four-star prospect, ranks No. 54 overall nationally and the No. 9 power forward, according to the 247Sports composite. He received dozens of scholarship offers, including from some of the top programs in college basketball.

Traudt took official visits in June to Nebraska, Michigan State, North Carolina and Virginia. He also took unofficial visits to Creighton, and earlier this month received an offer from Gonzaga.

Traudt made the All-Nebraska first team last season after averaging 25.3 points per game.

