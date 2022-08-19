 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
FOOTBALL

Gretna's Mason Goldman receives offer from Arizona State

  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman got his biggest scholarship offer yet on Thursday when Arizona State made one to the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder.

Goldman told the World-Herald his offer is to play offensive line.

Goldman, part of the state’s top lines, got offers from Kansas, Memphis and Wyoming over the summer, as well.

Arizona State, which landed Lincoln Christian tight end Jared Bubak almost a decade ago, has aggressively offered prospects from the state since the arrival of head coach Herm Edwards. ASU came close to landing Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms — now a freshman at Oklahoma — and made strong inroads with Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson, now a freshman at Oregon.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Deshaun Watson is suspended and fined after settlement between NFL, NFLPA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert