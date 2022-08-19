Gretna's Mason Goldman receives offer from Arizona State

Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman got his biggest scholarship offer yet on Thursday when Arizona State made one to the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder.

Goldman told the World-Herald his offer is to play offensive line.

Goldman, part of the state’s top lines, got offers from Kansas, Memphis and Wyoming over the summer, as well.

Arizona State, which landed Lincoln Christian tight end Jared Bubak almost a decade ago, has aggressively offered prospects from the state since the arrival of head coach Herm Edwards. ASU came close to landing Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms — now a freshman at Oklahoma — and made strong inroads with Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson, now a freshman at Oregon.