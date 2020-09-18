'H-back or fullback': Dexter Larsen knows what he's looking for in a college

Blair has started the 2020 high school football season well with a 2-1 record. A big reason why is senior Dexter Larsen. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back leads the Bears in rushing (293 yards), rushing touchdowns (six), and total tackles (17).
“I think we were all working hard during quarantine. We have a lot of the starters that are seniors and that chemistry is there,” he said. “We graduated a lot of seniors on the line last year. But we have a lot of seniors on the line this year, and they have been working hard. We are all really close and have that bond together.”
With one offer from NAIA II Northwestern (Orange City, Ia.) Larsen is looking to build off of his quick start to the season and garner more recruiting attention.
“I don’t really care if I’m going to play offense or defense,” he said of his preferred collegiate position. “I want to go somewhere I can play. That is why a lot of schools want me to play h-back or fullback.”
Outside of Northwestern Larsen has drawn interest from more than a handful of regional Division II schools.
“A lot of the NSIC schools like Sioux Falls, Augustana, Minnesota State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wayne State and MIAA schools like Northwest Missouri State have been talking to me,” he said. “Chadron State, South Dakota School of Mines and Colorado School of Mines are some others.”
Like other high school seniors COVID-19 slowed down Larsen’s recruitment. He was able to visit Northwest Missouri State and a few other camps this summer. Prior to the shut down of in-person recruiting for Division I schools in March he was able to visit Wyoming.
Not ready to make a decision on his future Larsen knows what he is looking for in a school.
“Do they have that h-back or fullback? If not do they see me fitting at linebacker,” he said. "I long snap also so maybe somewhere I can fit in there. Relationships and how I feel when I visit there, if it feels like home, their coaching staff and how long they have been there or if they have built that dynasty. Cost is a factor. If I can go somewhere at the same level and one I would have to pay more versus the other that will be a factor.”
With NAIA schools playing this fall, Larsen is planning on visiting Northwestern soon for a game day visit.
Larsen has an ace in the whole when it comes to his recruitment. He and Omaha Westside senior and Northern Illinois commit Cade Habermann grew up together in Blair and have been friends since a young age.
“Cade grew up in Blair and both our dads went to Dana and we have been playing sports together ever since t-ball. Our families are super close,” Larsen said of the pair's relationship. “I talk to him a lot about it and I get advice from him all the time. I talk with him all the time about what to do and how to handle the recruiting process.”
