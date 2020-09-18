'H-back or fullback': Dexter Larsen knows what he's looking for in a college

Like other high school seniors COVID-19 slowed down Larsen’s recruitment. He was able to visit Northwest Missouri State and a few other camps this summer. Prior to the shut down of in-person recruiting for Division I schools in March he was able to visit Wyoming.

Not ready to make a decision on his future Larsen knows what he is looking for in a school.

“Do they have that h-back or fullback? If not do they see me fitting at linebacker,” he said. "I long snap also so maybe somewhere I can fit in there. Relationships and how I feel when I visit there, if it feels like home, their coaching staff and how long they have been there or if they have built that dynasty. Cost is a factor. If I can go somewhere at the same level and one I would have to pay more versus the other that will be a factor.”

With NAIA schools playing this fall, Larsen is planning on visiting Northwestern soon for a game day visit.

Larsen has an ace in the whole when it comes to his recruitment. He and Omaha Westside senior and Northern Illinois commit Cade Habermann grew up together in Blair and have been friends since a young age.