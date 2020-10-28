Has not playing a season affected the recruitment of OPS athletes?

At about 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 27, the Omaha Burke Bulldogs would have made their way to the top of Burke Stadium.
Junior Devon Jackson was looking forward to leading his teammates on the traditional run down the hill across the fabled track through the larger-than-life, black-and-gold-outlined bulldog and around the Burke marching band to midfield.
The biggest game of Jackson’s high school football career to date would’ve been a matchup of the 2018 and 2019 Class A state champions. Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker with offers from Nebraska, Notre Dame, Arizona State and Michigan among others, was ready to face off against the high-profile players from the 2019 champions, Bellevue West.
“That was going to be my biggest game against Bellevue West,” Jackson said. “It would’ve been a big-time matchup.”
Omaha Central was scheduled to take the field a day later for its first game of the season at Columbus’ Pawnee Park. Eagles junior lineman Deshawn Woods was ready to prove the offseason hype and show that his offers from Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Kansas State and Missouri were based on more than just his massive 6-5, 275-pound frame.
The two highest-profile Omaha Public Schools football players didn’t get those opportunities. Three days before 2020 practices could begin, OPS pulled the plug on the season.
“It sucked at first, especially week one,” Jackson said 10 weeks later. “At some point you have to move on and make a choice if you are going to sit there and cry about it or you are going to treat it like an actual season.”
Watching every Class A school other than those in OPS make it through the entire regular season — then qualify for the playoffs — cuts a little deeper for Woods.
“I have been frustrated. Very frustrated. I know that Omaha Central had a chance to actually win a lot this year with the group of kids we had,” Woods said. “Seeing other schools go through the playoffs is annoying. Every school made the playoffs, and we didn’t get a shot.”
The two have continued to work on their craft the best they can, but that has been difficult with no access to the schools’ weight rooms or training facilities.
“I’ve been lifting and working out with a trainer on my own,” Jackson said. “I feel like I haven’t lost anything.”
Woods has been working out at the Boys and Girls Club to try to stay in shape the best he can. He’s also been helping to coach the Junior Eagles youth teams — something he says has been a great experience.
The missed season has affected Jackson’s and Woods’ standing as next-level prospects. In the updated 2022 247Sports national player rankings, which came out last week, Jackson fell nine spots to No. 143.
“If you would’ve asked me a year ago, I probably would have cared. It’s cool to be rated, but those rankings don’t define me,” Jackson said. “I didn’t get to play this year, and people haven’t really seen what I can do on the field.”
Woods dropped seven positions to No. 132 in the 247 rankings.
“It is fair. I didn’t get a season and the kids that did got to get looked at,” Woods said. “It is fair to adjust it because we didn’t get a season and we weren’t able to show what we were able to do. Those other kids did.”
With no junior year film for college recruiters to evaluate, they’ve seen interest slip a little.
“I think it has a little bit. Coaches told me that me not playing doesn’t affect it. I feel like that is bull,” Jackson said. “Some schools have fallen off from recruiting me, but I will find the right fit and the schools that want me want me and I will be OK.”
Jackson still talks to Arizona State, Auburn, Nebraska and Michigan consistently. Notre Dame is in contact once a week, and Minnesota every two weeks. Woods says his offers still stand.
Jackson was ready to show he is more than just a pass-rushing linebacker who can cause havoc in the offensive backfield.
“I was going to play offense this year, too,” he said. “I guess that will have to wait until next year.”
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
