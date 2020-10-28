Has not playing a season affected the recruitment of OPS athletes?

“It sucked at first, especially week one,” Jackson said 10 weeks later. “At some point you have to move on and make a choice if you are going to sit there and cry about it or you are going to treat it like an actual season.”

Watching every Class A school other than those in OPS make it through the entire regular season — then qualify for the playoffs — cuts a little deeper for Woods.

“I have been frustrated. Very frustrated. I know that Omaha Central had a chance to actually win a lot this year with the group of kids we had,” Woods said. “Seeing other schools go through the playoffs is annoying. Every school made the playoffs, and we didn’t get a shot.”

The two have continued to work on their craft the best they can, but that has been difficult with no access to the schools’ weight rooms or training facilities.

“I’ve been lifting and working out with a trainer on my own,” Jackson said. “I feel like I haven’t lost anything.”

Woods has been working out at the Boys and Girls Club to try to stay in shape the best he can. He’s also been helping to coach the Junior Eagles youth teams — something he says has been a great experience.