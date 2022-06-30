Heading into final day, Zane Flores in the mix at Elite 11

Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, according to one recruiting analyst, is squarely in the mix to be part of the Elite 11 quarterbacks for 2023.

An Oklahoma State commit, Flores and 19 other competitors have been in Los Angeles since Tuesday for the annual event. Day one features a "check in" while day two is a "Pro Day" workout that asks participants to make all the throws - both simple and aggressive - required by NFL quarterbacks. On Thursday, the quarterbacks will go through a 7-on-7 workout that factors heavily into the grading process.

Through two days, one 247 Sports scout, Greg Biggins, has Flores among the top 11.

"Flores looked to have terrific rhythm in the early going of his script and displayed great feel near the goal line," Biggins wrote. "He was solid on his deep heaves, was nearly perfect on the rail shot and was accurate on back-shoulder attempts. Flores has some really intriguing physical upside and should continue to get stronger, which could make him one of the bigger steals in this class."

The Elite 11 staff didn't have Flores among its top 11 on day one - which was largely based on junior tape and the eye test at check-in, and only listed a top five after day two. Sports Illustrated had Flores 14th after day one.

