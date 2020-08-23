Hunter Sallis sets a top 12 loaded with college basketball's blue-blood programs

Millard North senior Hunter Sallis is nearing a decision, and he’s get a lot of big names to choose from.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound forward trimmed his list of suitors to 12 Sunday: Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

“I feel like it is the best fit for me and they can put me in the best position to improve for the next level,” Sallis said. “I also want to win, and (these programs) give me the best opportunity to do that.”

The schools range from blue bloods, to recent elites -- and one of the two in-state programs that offered. Nebraska did not make the cut.

“The opportunity at a couple of those schools that aren’t the blue bloods, I feel like I could come in and make an impact early,” Sallis said.

Creighton making the list is twofold.

“My relationship with Coach (Greg) McDermott and how long they have been recruiting were factors,” Sallis said. “It is also my hometown.”

Two other Omaha products to go from the Bluejays to NBA draft picks recently are Justin Patton (North) and Khyri Thomas (Benson). Patton was a first-round pick in 2017 and Thomas went in the second in 2018.