Huskers, Jays on Traudt's busy summer visit schedule

LINCOLN – The top basketball prospect in the state is ready to get a close-up look of his top collegiate options.

Grand Island Senior High School star Isaac Traudt on Tuesday begins a busy month of recruiting visits that starts with a tour of in-state rivals Creighton and Nebraska and ends with a visit to North Carolina in late June. Like every other 2022 prospect, it’s his first chance, since the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, to talk to coaches in person and walk around facilities.

And while the 6-foot-9, 215-pounder has a top group that includes CU and NU, he considers the visits crucial homework. The consensus Top 100 recruit is trying to find the sweet spot between being quick to discern what he likes without being in a hurry.

“We definitely need to get to campuses before we say we have any favorites,” Traudt said.

Creighton gets the first crack with an unofficial visit. Traudt, who averaged 25.3 points per game last season, has had a long relationship with head coach Greg McDermott.