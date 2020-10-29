Iowa Western will hold recruiting showcase for OPS football players

Omaha Public Schools football players will get an opportunity to showcase their talents for college coaches.

Iowa Western worked closely with OPS football coaches in putting together "The Reiver Combine" on Nov. 21.

“We are excited to offer an opportunity for all OPS football student-athletes," Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said. "I have to thank all of the OPS head coaches in helping make this event happen. (Omaha North coach Larry) Martin brought the idea up after hearing the news and we wanted to do anything we could to help these kids."

The combine is specifically for OPS football players in the 2021 and 2022 graduating classes. Coaches from Iowa Western will lead drills and testing at the Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center on campus.

“We know how important the game of football is to these kids," Strohmeier said. “For many it's an opportunity to attend schools on scholarships. We hope that this event will allow these student-athletes a chance to showcase their skills in front of college coaches."

Athletes will be broken into three groups: Offensive line, defensive line and tight ends; running backs and linebackers; quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs.