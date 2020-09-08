Juggling two sports can be complicated, especially when one involves a horse

If you follow the lights just outside of Oakland, Nebraska, on a warm summer night you are likely to find Bailey Helzer riding Junior, Steel, Bailey or Molly in the outdoor arena on her family’s farm.

She’s trained her namesake, Bailey, since the horse was born. She has ridden Molly since she was a little girl. Both of her favorites are keys to her success as a barrel racer, team roper and breakaway performer at rodeo competitions.

But Helzer’s interest isn’t just rodeo. She balanced a spring and summer full of rodeo with volleyball in the midst of the pandemic. And that meant a lot of time on the road.

For volleyball, it meant a two-hour round trip from Oakland to Omaha three or four times a week to practice at Nebraska Elite in west Omaha.

For rodeo, she opted for the four-hour round trips to Sidney, Iowa, rather than staying in state to compete about six hours away in western Nebraska locales.

How did she pull all of this off? She credits her parents, Jeremy and Jasmine.