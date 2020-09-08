Juggling two sports can be complicated, especially when one involves a horse

If you follow the lights just outside of Oakland, Nebraska, on a warm summer night you are likely to find Bailey Helzer riding Junior, Steel, Bailey or Molly in the outdoor arena on her family’s farm.
She’s trained her namesake, Bailey, since the horse was born. She has ridden Molly since she was a little girl. Both of her favorites are keys to her success as a barrel racer, team roper and breakaway performer at rodeo competitions.
But Helzer’s interest isn’t just rodeo. She balanced a spring and summer full of rodeo with volleyball in the midst of the pandemic. And that meant a lot of time on the road.
For volleyball, it meant a two-hour round trip from Oakland to Omaha three or four times a week to practice at Nebraska Elite in west Omaha.
For rodeo, she opted for the four-hour round trips to Sidney, Iowa, rather than staying in state to compete about six hours away in western Nebraska locales.
How did she pull all of this off? She credits her parents, Jeremy and Jasmine.
“I’ve leaned on them a lot, and I just turned 16 so they have had to drive me to practices and rodeos,” Helzer said. “That is hard on them because they have jobs and take time off in order to do what I want to do. We are just hoping it all pays off in the long run.”
It appears there is good progress on that front.
A 6-foot junior at Oakland-Craig, Helzer has drawn volleyball interest from a handful of Division I schools. The pandemic has slowed her decision-making process. The NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting though at least September hasn’t allowed her to visit schools.
The ever-changing recruiting rules have led, ironically, to something Helzer is used to. “It has been a wild ride,” she said.
Helzer is the first in her family to go through the Division I recruiting process. She says it can get hectic, especially when a person is as busy as she is.
“I’m done taking notes on the colleges, and I think it has helped keep me organized,” she said. “My parents have helped me a little bit, but I feel like I’m doing a lot of that on my own.”
The pandemic has led to the cancellation of a lot of her weekend volleyball and rodeo travel over the spring and summer.
“It was hard to go to the rodeos, especially because where I’m from there are not very many,” she said.
High school rodeo in Iowa is generally in the later part of the spring and fall, but this year the spring season was canceled.
There would’ve been more rodeo competitions for Helzer this summer, but a late July trip to Orlando for the AAU volleyball nationals outweighed rodeo qualifier competitions.
That decision turned out to be a good one. Helzer and her Elite teammates, mainly from schools in the Omaha metro area, won the 16-and-under Open Gold Division Championship — the AAU’s top division — losing only one of 23 sets and defeating five teams ranked in the national top 40.
Volleyball likely is Helzer’s future, but she said the individual sport of rodeo feels a bit more challenging.
“You have to do you,” she said. “You are so much harder on yourself if you are just competing by yourself.”
In volleyball, Oakland-Craig is off to a 5-1 start and ranked in Class C-1’s top 10 under new coach Becky Rennerfeldt. An early win over a ranked C-2 team in Howells-Dodge gave the Knights confidence they could accomplish their goals this season.
“That was a great win for us,” Helzer said. “They are a force to be reckoned with. I think we are going to go a long way. We are running a three-middle rotation right now, and I feel like we can have some good impact.”
Rennerfeldt said Helzer has done a good job balancing two time-consuming sports this season.
“She definitely was busy this summer. She has done a good job of contributing to our team and juggling everything else. She is just a hard worker in everything that she does,” Rennerfeldt said.
Helzer likes the intensity of her new coach.
Rennerfeldt, she said, “is keeping us on our toes and (is) very intense even in practice. I feel like that is what is getting us ready for our games.”
Her club volleyball experience has helped her become more of a leader with her high school team.
“I have high expectations for everyone, and I feel like they all look up to me because of that,” she said. “I try to help with skills that will make not just them better individually but the whole entire team, and that will take us farther.”
