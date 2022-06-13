Kade McIntyre commits to play tight end at Oklahoma

Kade McIntyre sat through supper last week with a secret.

Just before a meal during his official visit to Oklahoma, the Fremont Bergan football star told his parents "this is the spot." OU, that is. He liked the coaches, the support staff, and the plan laid out for him to play tight end.

Let’s just wait and see, his parents said.

“OK, but, I know this is my place,” McIntyre told them. “I know this is home for me.”

McIntyre waited several days. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect then called Oklahoma coach Brent Venables on Sunday. He announced his commitment Monday, ending one of the fastest-developing recruiting stories in recent Nebraska prep history. McIntyre got his first major offer — from Kansas State — on April 3. By May 29, he had Iowa, Tennessee, Nebraska and OU.

“Just an explosion of interest and great people who were involved in my life that I can learn from,” McIntyre said of his last two months. But, because the family recently changed phone services, most of the calls on his phone had no caller ID attached to them. It was busy and hectic.

And now, by mid-June, it is over. Venables, the Sooners’ new, high-energy coach, played a factor.

“He has very personal relationship with his players,” McIntyre said, “and whenever he does something, he takes the time to make it can be. No coach there holds himself higher than any other person. They’re all in it together and working together.”

And the consensus three-star prospect found OU pitch intriguing, too. Unlike most Big Ten schools — which wanted McIntyre solely as a linebacker — the Sooners are willing to let McIntyre begin his career on offense at tight end. Oklahoma often flexes out its tight ends to slot receiver roles, and McIntyre — who had 37 catches for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns last season — was one the state’s best receivers in 2021.

“I think they saw the amount of physicality I have as a receiver, and they have a lot of tight ends like me who start as a wide receiver in high school and end up at tight end.” McIntyre said. One such player will be OU freshman Kaden Helms, who had 944 yards receiving last season at Bellevue West.

“Physicality doesn’t scare me,” McIntyre continued. “I’ll be able to put a hand down and block a defensive end and it won’t be a problem for me. So that was a draw for them.”

And a sigh of relief, McIntyre said, for him. He liked the recruiting process. He’s glad he’s picked a school, even if, two months ago, he wouldn’t have predicted a scholarship offer from Oklahoma would be there for him to grab.

His late maternal grandfather would be thrilled.

Howard “Buzz” Schneider, who lived in Fremont, was the rare OU fan living in Nebraska. He died just after Bergan — led by Kade and older brother Koa — won the Class C-2 state title last November.

“If he had a hand in it, I don’t know, but it felt like there were a lot of things that went the right way (toward OU)” McIntyre said. “I don’t think I would have seen this. But it came on, and I looked at them, and I said ‘this is the place.’”

