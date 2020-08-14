Lewis Central TE Thomas Fidone sets commitment date, has Huskers in final four

Council Bluffs Lewis Central senior Thomas Fidone has set a commitment date. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end will announce his college choice Aug. 26.
Fidone will announce a decision between Nebraska, LSU, Michigan and Iowa.
He originally planned to take an official visit to LSU on Sept. 12, but because of the NCAA's suspension of in-person recruiting through at least September, Fidone decided it was time to announce a decision.
"It keeps getting pushed back and it's going to continue to get pushed back so I decided I wanted to get it over with," he said.
Fidone is the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2021 class according to 247Sports, and the No. 3 tight end according to Rivals.
On March 16, Fidone named a top six of Nebraska, LSU, Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan and Penn State. Four of those six remain in contention.
LSU and Nebraska are the two schools Fidone talks with most.
“LSU FaceTimes me every day,” he said. “Nebraska is probably second most.”
Fidone and his family grew up rooting for Nebraska.
“We grew up Nebraska fans. We used to cry when they lost,” he said. “It totally changed once I started getting offers. I realized I needed to not be a fan of just one school.”
