Lewis Central tight end Brayden Loftin commits to Kansas State

Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Brayden Loftin announced Tuesday on social media that he has committed to Kansas State.
A three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, Loftin helped lead the Titans to the Class 3A state quarterfinals as a junior last season.
He transferred to Lewis Central from Omaha Burke following Omaha Public Schools' decision to cancel fall sports because of the pandemic. Loftin started his high school career at Millard North, then transferred to Burke before the 2020 season.
COMMITTED🤍💜 pic.twitter.com/fxpMFpyfMx— Brayden Loftin (@BraydenLoftin1) June 22, 2021