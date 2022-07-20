Lincoln High receiver Beni Ngoyi commits to Iowa State

LINCOLN - Lincoln High School wide receiver Beni Ngoyi will be a Cyclone in college.

Ngoyi, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound three-star prospect, announced his commitment to Iowa State on Wednesday. ISU, which recruited heavily in the state of the Nebraska in the 1990s, had long been considered the frontrunner for Ngoyi's commitment.

Ngoyi chose Iowa State over offers from 12 other schools, with Washington providing perhaps the strongest challenge. Ngoyi got an offer from Nebraska, as well, but the Huskers have three receiver commits already and are awaiting an answer from Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, a Top 100 prospect nationally.

Last season, Ngoyi had 25 catches for 467 yards and six touchdowns for the Links.