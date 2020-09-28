Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch commits to Cornell; 'It felt like home'

Lincoln Southeast senior Derek Branch has ended his recruitment. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back announced his commitment to Cornell on Monday night via twitter.
“It was the best fit for me,” he said. “It was the first school that I ever talked to on the phone, and I have a great relationship with the coaching staff.”
That relationship and the world-class academics an Ivy League school offers were two of the biggest reasons why he chose Cornell. Branch touts a 3.99 GPA and high ACT score of 28.
“Everyone says that it is a decision that could change your kids, kids' lives with that degree,” he said. “It felt like home and a place I could see myself at.”
Branch chose Cornell over Ivy League schools Brown, Columbia and Dartmouth. Nebraska had been in contact with him, along with North Dakota and South Dakota State.
Because of the NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting, Branch was not able to visit the campus in Ithaca, New York. But he had multiple Zoom calls with the coaching staff.
“I was probably on six or seven Zoom calls with them,” he said. “Two weeks ago, I was on what they call a blitz with their entire staff, which is kind of like an official visit for them.”
It was during his most recent Zoom call with the staff on Saturday when he told the Big Red staff of his intentions.
Recruited as a defensive back, Branch said he will likely end up playing safety collegiately. In five games played for Lincoln Southeast (5-0), he has 29 total tackles and one interception.
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports