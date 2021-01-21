Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson commits to walk on at Nebraska

Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson announced Thursday his commitment to walk on at Nebraska.

The Huskers extended him a walk-on offer in September. He also had an FBS offer from Charlotte, plus Division II schools Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State.

Thompson (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) played wide receiver and linebacker for Lincoln Southeast. He had 14 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season. He also recorded 45 tackles. He received All-Nebraska honorable mention for Class A.