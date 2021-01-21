 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson commits to walk on at Nebraska
Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson announced Thursday his commitment to walk on at Nebraska.

The Huskers extended him a walk-on offer in September. He also had an FBS offer from Charlotte, plus Division II schools Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State.

Thompson (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) played wide receiver and linebacker for Lincoln Southeast. He had 14 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season. He also recorded 45 tackles. He received All-Nebraska honorable mention for Class A.

Thompson is the second Lincoln Southeast player to join Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class. The other is defensive back Derek Branch. There are two Lincoln Southeast alumni currently on the Husker roster: defensive back Isaac Gifford and punter Grant Detlefsen. The Huskers have also offered Lincoln Southeast sophomore Teitum Tuioti, the son of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

The Huskers signed 12 walk-ons in December, and another — Bellevue West's CJ Lilienkamp — committed earlier this month.

