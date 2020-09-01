 Skip to main content
List of Nebraska football recruits in 2022 class who've been contacted by Division I coaches
FOOTBALL

Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 is the first day the 2022 class can speak directly with Division I college coaches. Before this week, college coaches needed to contact parents or high school coaches in order to reach student-athletes.

Here is a list of players from Nebraska who have been contacted by schools, as of mid-morning Tuesday.

* * *

Deshawn Woods, OL, Omaha Central: In the first three minutes of the contact period Woods' phone buzzed often. The first school to contact him was Ohio State right at midnight Tuesday morning. A handful of others followed: Michigan State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Arizona State, Missouri and Kansas. On Tuesday morning Mississippi had been in contact.

Micah Riley, TE, Bellevue West: Clemson, Louisville, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Temple, Purdue, Michigan State, Oregon, Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona State, Arkansas and Northwestern made contact with Riley just after the period began. Auburn, Georgia, Kansas State, Iowa and Wisconsin made contact mid-morning.

Devon Jackson, LB, Omaha Burke: Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Missouri, Michigan and Michigan State made early morning contact.

Kaden Helms, TE, Bellevue West: Clemson, Florida State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Minnesota, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State and Buffalo.

Jake Appleget, Ath, Lincoln Southeast: Miami (OH), Ohio, Liberty, Wyoming

Tyson Money, WR/DB, Papillion-La Vista: Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Liberty

Caden Becker, Ath, Omaha Skutt: Wyoming, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Illinois​, North Dakota State

Keshaun Williams, Ath, Omaha North: Wyoming and Northern Illinois.

Koa McIntyre, Ath, Fremont Bergan: Nebraska, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming

Ben Warren, RB, Elkhorn South: North Dakota State

Koy Wilke, TE, Elkhorn South: North Dakota State

Dominic Rezac, Ath, Omaha Westside: North Dakota State

Henry Rickels, OL, Bellevue West: Kansas, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, Dartmouth, Princeton

Nate Raymond, OL, Millard West: Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota State

Jake Gassaway, LB, Millard South: Army, North Dakota State

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

