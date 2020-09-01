List of Nebraska football recruits in 2022 class who've been contacted by Division I coaches

Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 is the first day the 2022 class can speak directly with Division I college coaches. Before this week, college coaches needed to contact parents or high school coaches in order to reach student-athletes.

Here is a list of players from Nebraska who have been contacted by schools, as of mid-morning Tuesday.

* * *

Deshawn Woods, OL, Omaha Central: In the first three minutes of the contact period Woods' phone buzzed often. The first school to contact him was Ohio State right at midnight Tuesday morning. A handful of others followed: Michigan State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Arizona State, Missouri and Kansas. On Tuesday morning Mississippi had been in contact.

Micah Riley, TE, Bellevue West: Clemson, Louisville, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Temple, Purdue, Michigan State, Oregon, Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona State, Arkansas and Northwestern made contact with Riley just after the period began. Auburn, Georgia, Kansas State, Iowa and Wisconsin made contact mid-morning.

Devon Jackson, LB, Omaha Burke: Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Missouri, Michigan and Michigan State made early morning contact.