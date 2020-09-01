List of Nebraska football recruits in 2022 class who've been contacted by Division I coaches

Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 is the first day the 2022 class can speak directly with Division I college coaches. Before this week, college coaches needed to contact parents or high school coaches in order to reach student-athletes.
Here is a list of players from Nebraska who have been contacted by schools, as of mid-morning Tuesday.
* * *
Deshawn Woods, OL, Omaha Central: In the first three minutes of the contact period Woods' phone buzzed often. The first school to contact him was Ohio State right at midnight Tuesday morning. A handful of others followed: Michigan State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Arizona State, Missouri and Kansas. On Tuesday morning Mississippi had been in contact.
Micah Riley, TE, Bellevue West: Clemson, Louisville, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Temple, Purdue, Michigan State, Oregon, Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona State, Arkansas and Northwestern made contact with Riley just after the period began. Auburn, Georgia, Kansas State, Iowa and Wisconsin made contact mid-morning.
Devon Jackson, LB, Omaha Burke: Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Missouri, Michigan and Michigan State made early morning contact.
Kaden Helms, TE, Bellevue West: Clemson, Florida State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Minnesota, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State and Buffalo.
Jake Appleget, Ath, Lincoln Southeast: Miami (OH), Ohio, Liberty, Wyoming
Tyson Money, WR/DB, Papillion-La Vista: Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Liberty
Caden Becker, Ath, Omaha Skutt: Wyoming, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State
Keshaun Williams, Ath, Omaha North: Wyoming and Northern Illinois.
Koa McIntyre, Ath, Fremont Bergan: Nebraska, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming
Ben Warren, RB, Elkhorn South: North Dakota State
Koy Wilke, TE, Elkhorn South: North Dakota State
Dominic Rezac, Ath, Omaha Westside: North Dakota State
Henry Rickels, OL, Bellevue West: Kansas, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, Dartmouth, Princeton
Nate Raymond, OL, Millard West: Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota State
Jake Gassaway, LB, Millard South: Army, North Dakota State
