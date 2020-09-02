 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Micah Riley's phone rang early, often as Division I schools able to connect with juniors
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Micah Riley's phone rang early, often as Division I schools able to connect with juniors

Only $5 for 5 months
Micah Riley

Yesterday was the first day Division I coaches could contact high school juniors, and Bellevue West's Micah Riley may have had the busiest day of all.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The buzzing, digging and news flash sounds of text messages rang throughout the day Tuesday for many in-state football players.

Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 was the first day the 2022 class could speak directly with Division I college coaches. Before this week, college coaches needed to contact parents or high school coaches in order to reach the 2022 student-athletes.

Bellevue West junior Micah Riley may have had the busiest day of them all.

“I got a few texts at midnight on the East Coast and then it hit midnight here and my phone would not stop dinging,” the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end said. “That kept going until 1:30-45 a.m.”

A flurry of late night messages never seemed to stop coming. Nebraska, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona State, Arkansas and Northwestern all sent texts before he decided to put his phone on do not disturb so he could get some sleep.

Riley has nearly 20 scholarship offers from the likes of Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona State. Some new schools joined the fray on Tuesday and have begun recruiting him.

“Clemson texted me at 12:01 a.m. and I was shocked. I never talked to them before,” he said. “Louisville had four of their coaches text me. Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi all had multiple coaches text me for the first time and that was really cool.’’

The messages didn’t stop coming overnight for Riley. He woke up with messages from Kansas State and Iowa.

“I was still shocked when I woke up,” he said. “It is something I have never experienced. I didn’t think it was going to be this hectic. It’s something every kid in my situation dreams about.”

The day didn’t slow down for Riley and others in the junior class. Wisconsin and Auburn had sent messages before 10 a.m.

“My phone was on the charger all day and I was trying to multitask all day while responding to everybody,” he said. “Even after practice I had to respond to some coaches.”

Changes to the recruiting calendar will likely open up some time for high school coaches in the state, including Riley’s coach at Bellevue West, Michael Huffman.

“He said, ‘Thank God I can finally stop getting blown up,’ ” Riley said. “I think coaches will still text him, but now he can focus on helping my teammates get recognition.”

* * *

The one known new offer on Tuesday came from Auburn when Tigers offered Omaha Burke junior Devon Jackson. The 6-2, 200-pound linebacker was previously offered by Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Missouri and Kansas State.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert