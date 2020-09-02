Micah Riley's phone rang early, often as Division I schools able to connect with juniors

The buzzing, digging and news flash sounds of text messages rang throughout the day Tuesday for many in-state football players.

Per NCAA rules, Sept. 1 was the first day the 2022 class could speak directly with Division I college coaches. Before this week, college coaches needed to contact parents or high school coaches in order to reach the 2022 student-athletes.

Bellevue West junior Micah Riley may have had the busiest day of them all.

“I got a few texts at midnight on the East Coast and then it hit midnight here and my phone would not stop dinging,” the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end said. “That kept going until 1:30-45 a.m.”

A flurry of late night messages never seemed to stop coming. Nebraska, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona State, Arkansas and Northwestern all sent texts before he decided to put his phone on do not disturb so he could get some sleep.

Riley has nearly 20 scholarship offers from the likes of Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona State. Some new schools joined the fray on Tuesday and have begun recruiting him.