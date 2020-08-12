You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard North point guard Jadin Johnson commits to Old Dominion
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Millard North point guard Jadin Johnson commits to Old Dominion

Only $5 for 5 months
Jadin Johnson

Millard North's Jadin Johnson averaged 4.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard North senior Jadin Johnson has ended his recruitment. The 6-3, 178-pound point guard announced his commitment to Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

He notified the Monarchs' coaching staff of his decision on Sunday.

"I've been talking to the coaching staff since halfway through my sophomore year," Johnson said. "They have been with me through the ups and downs and I want to be there with them." ​

Johnson started all 29 games last season for the 2020 Class A runner-up Mustangs. He averaged 4.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

ODU recruited him as a point guard, but they like his versatility.

"They like to do a lot of ball-screen offense and they want me to score a little more," he said. "They see me as a little bit of a combo guard also."

Due to the NCAA's suspension of in-person recruiting Johnson was not able to visit ODU. He did get to see the facilities, campus and get to know the coaching staff a little better during a virtual visit in June.

ODU, located in Norfolk, Va., is a recognizable name in Division I basketball circles. The Monarchs' last NCAA tournament appearance was in 2019, losing in the first round to Purdue 61-48.

Old Dominion plays in Conference USA and finished last season with a 13-19 (9-9 conference) record. Coach Jeff Jones is beginning his eighth season and has 510 career victories, which is 24th among active Division I coaches and ranks 67th on the all-time list.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert