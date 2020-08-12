Millard North point guard Jadin Johnson commits to Old Dominion

Millard North senior Jadin Johnson has ended his recruitment. The 6-3, 178-pound point guard announced his commitment to Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

He notified the Monarchs' coaching staff of his decision on Sunday.

"I've been talking to the coaching staff since halfway through my sophomore year," Johnson said. "They have been with me through the ups and downs and I want to be there with them." ​

Johnson started all 29 games last season for the 2020 Class A runner-up Mustangs. He averaged 4.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

ODU recruited him as a point guard, but they like his versatility.

"They like to do a lot of ball-screen offense and they want me to score a little more," he said. "They see me as a little bit of a combo guard also."

Due to the NCAA's suspension of in-person recruiting Johnson was not able to visit ODU. He did get to see the facilities, campus and get to know the coaching staff a little better during a virtual visit in June.

ODU, located in Norfolk, Va., is a recognizable name in Division I basketball circles. The Monarchs' last NCAA tournament appearance was in 2019, losing in the first round to Purdue 61-48.