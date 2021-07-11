Millard North star Jasen Green lands Creighton basketball offer

CU joins Nebraska, Colorado and Stanford as schools heavily recruiting the Millard North star , who won a state title with major recruits Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas last season but figures to be Option A for the Mustangs in 2021-22.

Green took an official visit to Nebraska and liked what NU had to offer. In July, he's playing with another top player from Nebraska — Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt — on the Nebraska Supreme team, which is competing on the Under Armour circuit. Green hit a buzzer-beater Saturday that made some waves on social media.