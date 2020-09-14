Millard North's Hunter Sallis adds another top-10 national ranking

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Millard North’s Hunter Sallis moved up five spots in the updated Rivals recruiting rankings released Monday.

The senior jumped to No. 6 overall and is the No. 1 point guard in the nation. He’s the first Nebraska basketball player to earn a top-10 nod since online recruiting rankings started in the early 2000s.

Also appearing in the Rivals rankings is Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin commit who is currently ranked No. 130 overall.

Sallis first became a five-star prospect on Rivals in January, when he was ranked No. 20 overall. He moved up to No. 11 in June and has now entered the top 10. Earlier this month, 247Sports rated Sallis as the No. 6 overall prospect.

Sallis is the first five-star basketball prospect to come out of this state. Sallis will likely finish as the state's highest-ranked prospect, a distinction currently held by Omaha North grad Justin Patton, who was No. 45 in the 2015 class.