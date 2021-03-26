 Skip to main content
Millard North's Hunter Sallis commits to Gonzaga
BASKETBALL

Millard North's Hunter Sallis commits to Gonzaga

Hunter Sallis

Millard North's Hunter Sallis is a high school All-American ranked in the top 10 nationally for the 2022 recruiting class.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Hunter Sallis chose the current No. 1 team in the land.

Friday morning, the high school All-America basketball player from Millard North celebrated his 18th birthday by announcing he will attend Gonzaga, which is in Spokane, Washington.

The Bulldogs, coincidentally, will play Creighton — another of Sallis' finalists — in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 on Sunday.

Sallis picked Gonzaga over Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

The 6-foot-5 perimeter player, a consensus five-star recruit, is the No. 6 player in the country, according to 247Sports. He is the most-recruited Nebraska high school boys basketball player, with only Mike McGee from Omaha North in 1977 rivaling him. McGee went on to set records at Michigan and had a long NBA career.

Sallis is the son of former Omaha Central and San Diego State standout Jessica Haynes. He’s third on the Class A career scoring chart with 1,819 points. He scored 644 as a junior and again this season.

Millard North won its first state championship on March 13, beating Bellevue West 84-78 in overtime in what is considered one of the best boys games in state history.

Sallis made the All-Nebraska first team in 2020. This season, he was named a McDonald’s All-American — though the nationally televised game was canceled by the pandemic — becoming the third from Nebraska with that honor following Creighton Prep's Kerry Trotter in 1982 and Shelby-Rising City's Chatrice White in 2014.

Sallis also was named to the Naismith All-America second team — the first Nebraskan with that honor — and on Thursday night was chosen for the USA Junior National Select Team for the 2021 Nike Hoop Summit.

