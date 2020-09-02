Millard North's Hunter Sallis moves into top 10 on 247Sports' rankings

Millard North's Hunter Sallis made history with his latest move up in the national recruiting rankings.

The senior jumped 19 spots to No. 6 in the latest 247Sports ratings released Wednesday. He's the first Nebraska high school basketball player to earn a top-10 nod since online recruiting rankings started in the early 2000s.

Sallis, the first five-star prospect to come out of the state, is now No. 8 in the 247Sports composite — a ranking that combines the three major services (Rivals, 247 and ESPN).

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard recently trimmed his list of suitors to 12: Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

In August, Sallis said those schools are good fits for him. “I also want to win, and (these programs) give me the best opportunity to do that,” Sallis told The World-Herald's Mike Sautter in August.