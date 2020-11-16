Millard North's Hunter Sallis trims recruiting list to eight, and Creighton made the cut

Millard North senior Hunter Sallis, one of the nation’s top college basketball prospects, has trimmed down his list of suitors.

Sallis announced a top 12 full of blue bloods in August, but he’s down to eight now. The remaining contenders were revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Sallis is still considering: Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA. Alabama, Auburn, Michigan and Louisville got cut.

Sallis is a five-star recruit — the state’s first in the two-decade history of online recruiting ratings. He’s the No. 7 overall player in the country on 247Sports’ composite ranking for the 2021 class. Rivals has him at No. 6 and ESPN ranks him No. 19.

He’s not expected to make his college decision until the spring.

Until then, his recruitment will remain one of the sport’s national storylines, monitored closely by reporters and fans who follow the biggest brands in college basketball.