Millard North's Jasen Green is stepping into recruiting spotlight

Green averaged 11 points as a sophomore and 12.3 points as a junior as players like Hunter Sallis (bound for Gonzaga) and Saint Thomas (Loyola Chicago) took the lion’s share of the shots — and attention from opposing defenses — during Millard North’s state title run. Both Sallis and Thomas took more than 14 shots per game. Green took roughly half that, making 63%.

That didn’t stop schools — including Nebraska — from inquiring about the 6-foot-7, 210-pounder. His 18-point performance in the Class A state title game — in which Green scored the first six points of overtime — turned heads, and Cannon said Green’s 3-point shot is much better than most would know — Sallis and Thomas combined to take 273 of those last season. Green’s hands are as good as any Cannon has ever seen.

Green agreed.

“It’s been that way since eighth or ninth grade. I always had big hands, but they were never super strong or anything until I starting lifting — holding the weights and stuff,” Green said. “That did it. My hands are super strong now.”