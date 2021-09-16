Millard North's Jasen Green, state's No. 2 basketball recruit, commits to Creighton

Millard North basketball player Jasen Green committed to Creighton on Thursday.

Green is the state's No. 2-ranked recruit in the 2022 class behind Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, a Virginia commit. Green — a 6-foot-7 power forward — also ranks nationally at No. 185 overall and No. 35 at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.

Green chose the Bluejays over other top contenders like Nebraska, Colorado and Iowa State. During the recruiting process he also received scholarship offers from Northwestern, Minnesota, Missouri, Wake Forest, Stanford, TCU and Kansas State.

Green averaged 12.3 points per game during his junior season and made second-team All-Nebraska as he helped lead Millard North to a state championship. He had 18 points in that title-clinching victory over Bellevue West.

He becomes the latest Millard North player to go on to a Division I basketball program after Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga), Saint Thomas (Loyola-Chicago) and Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion) in the 2021 class, and Max Murrell (Stanford) in the 2020 class.

Green received a scholarship offer from Creighton in July. He took an official visit to the nearby campus last weekend.