Millard North's Saint Thomas announces his top seven schools

Millard North forward Saint Thomas has trimmed his list to seven.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon finalist of Mississippi State, TCU, SMU, VCU, Richmond and New Mexico.
Mississippi State was the first power-conference school to offer in May, with TCU and Virginia Tech following in June. Valparaiso, Pepperdine, Richmond, UNO, Wofford, South Dakota, UC Santa Barbara and VCU also offered.
“I talk to VCU and Richmond every day,” Thomas said. “Sometimes we talk about just life and trying to make conversation about school and how things are going. It’s not always about basketball.”
New Mexico hasn't offered but made his top seven.
"I talk to them like every other day and sometimes every day," Thomas said. "This is maybe the second or third week that they have been recruiting me and I really like their assistant coach (Ralph) Davis."
Thomas also has a family connection on the East Coast.
“My aunt lives in Virginia, and I have a handful of cousins that live in Virginia,” he said. “It would be nice to have them close.”
Thomas led Millard North, the Class A runner-up, in rebounding (6.6) and was second in scoring (15.8), assists (4.2) and steals (1.8) as a junior.
Mike Sautter's 2021 Nebraska prep boys basketball recruiting rankings
Check out World-Herald Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's 2021 basketball prep recruiting rankings. The 2021 high school rankings were updated April 16, 2020. The rankings are decided with some input from players and coaches around the state along with feedback from college coaches.
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!