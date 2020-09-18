Millard North's Saint Thomas announces his top seven schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Millard North forward Saint Thomas has trimmed his list to seven.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon finalist of Mississippi State, TCU, SMU, VCU, Richmond and New Mexico.

Mississippi State was the first power-conference school to offer in May, with TCU and Virginia Tech following in June. Valparaiso, Pepperdine, Richmond, UNO, Wofford, South Dakota, UC Santa Barbara and VCU also offered.

“I talk to VCU and Richmond every day,” Thomas said. “Sometimes we talk about just life and trying to make conversation about school and how things are going. It’s not always about basketball.”

New Mexico hasn't offered but made his top seven.

"I talk to them like every other day and sometimes every day," Thomas said. "This is maybe the second or third week that they have been recruiting me and I really like their assistant coach (Ralph) Davis."

Thomas also has a family connection on the East Coast.

“My aunt lives in Virginia, and I have a handful of cousins that live in Virginia,” he said. “It would be nice to have them close.”