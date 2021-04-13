 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard North's Saint Thomas commits to Loyola-Chicago
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Millard North's Saint Thomas commits to Loyola-Chicago

Saint Thomas

Saint Thomas averaged 21.4 points a game while helping lead the Mustangs to a state basketball title.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

All-Nebraska forward Saint Thomas of Millard North will sign with Loyola-Chicago, he announced Tuesday.

Thomas, a 6-foot-7 senior, averaged 21.4 points a game while leading the state champion Mustangs in rebounds and assists. He finished as a 1,000-point scorer in only two years as a starter.

Pepperdine and Murray State were other schools he strongly considered.

Loyola has been coached by ex-Creighton player Porter Moser, but he left the Ramblers to be Oklahoma’s next coach. Drew Valentine was promoted from Moser’s staff as his replacement.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert