Millard South trio — including Husker recruit Gage Stenger — signs to play college football

How excited was Millard South's Gage Stenger to sign his letter of intent to Nebraska?
So excited that he didn't mind attending school Wednesday morning when others in the metro area had canceled in-person classes because of expected high winds.
"I wanted to come and sign today," he said. "It's a big day for all of us."
Stenger joined Northern Illinois pledges Jake Gassaway and Christian Nash in signing before school began.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Stenger threw for 1,385 yards and 19 touchdowns without an interception this season. He had verbally committed to Kansas State before receiving an offer from the Huskers.
"It's nice just getting the weight off my chest and finally being able to say that I'm officially going to Nebraska," he said. "It means a lot when you're fitting into that picture in Lincoln."
Exactly where Stenger, who also played defensive back, fits in with NU remains to be seen. He plans to continue throwing this winter and spring in case his Husker destiny is quarterback, but added he mostly just wants to get a chance to play.
"If quarterback doesn't work out, I'll probably be switching to safety or nickel," he said. "It doesn't matter to me, I just want to get on the field and help."
Coach Andy Means, himself a former Husker, said he thinks Stenger will be able to do that.
"Gage has got great athletic ability," he said. "He's a tremendous competitor and he was the unquestioned leader of our team."
Stenger put up 419 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns in a 42-28 victory over top-ranked Bellevue West on Sept. 16. Following that victory, he started hearing from coaches at Nebraska.
Means said Stenger also showed his character on one of his rushes in that game.
"He lowered his shoulder into a defensive back and I asked him why he didn't just run out of bounds," Means said. "He said, 'Coach, I had to show them I'm tough.'"
Means said he got a call after that game from inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, who wanted to know if the Kansas State pledge might change his mind.
"He asked if Gage would still be interested," Means said. "I told him that Gage is a Nebraska kid, so what do you think?"
NU offered Stenger a scholarship Oct. 1.
"This has always been my dream school," he said. "To get the opportunity to play there meant so much and I knew that I had to take it."
Stenger signed his letter of intent Wednesday while flanked by his parents, Jim and Cher. He said it was a special day, especially signing with teammates Gassaway and Nash.
"I've known and played with those guys for quite a while," he said. "It means a lot to be able to share this with my best friends."
The three players took turns thanking their families and coaches, which included outgoing coach Means. He announced his retirement following the football season, which will end his 36-year teaching and coaching run at Millard South — 18 as head coach.
"I'm the ninth Stenger that he's coached, starting with my dad's cousin," Gage said. "I'm sad to see him go but he'll be a legend here forever."
The 7:20 a.m. signings got off to a humorous start when Nash, who spoke first, forgot to thank his family. He was gently reminded by a Millard South staffer.
"I was asleep a half hour ago," he said later. "But I couldn't forget them."
Nash, who will major in sports management or mathematics at Northern Illinois, was the Patriots' workhorse running back. He rushed for 1,126 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"I'll always remember making memories with all of my teammates," he said. "And I'll always remember knocking off Bellevue West."
Gassaway also played a major role for the Patriots. The future marketing major had 679 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and was second on the team in tackles with 72.
"My best memory is probably grinding through the summer workouts," he said.
Millard South finished the regular season 9-0 but lost to 16th-seeded Omaha North in the first round of the playoffs.
Stenger, who also is a member of the basketball team, said he has tried to move on from that tough loss.
"It wasn't the way we wanted to go out," he said. "But a lot of us are multi-sport athletes and we've had to be ready for those seasons."
