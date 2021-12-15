Millard South trio — including Husker recruit Gage Stenger — signs to play college football

How excited was Millard South's Gage Stenger to sign his letter of intent to Nebraska?

So excited that he didn't mind attending school Wednesday morning when others in the metro area had canceled in-person classes because of expected high winds.

"I wanted to come and sign today," he said. "It's a big day for all of us."

Stenger joined Northern Illinois pledges Jake Gassaway and Christian Nash in signing before school began.

​The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Stenger threw for 1,385 yards and 19 touchdowns without an interception this season. He had verbally committed to Kansas State before receiving an offer from the Huskers.

"It's nice just getting the weight off my chest and finally being able to say that I'm officially going to Nebraska," he said. "It means a lot when you're fitting into that picture in Lincoln."

Exactly where Stenger, who also played defensive back, fits in with NU remains to be seen. He plans to continue throwing this winter and spring in case his Husker destiny is quarterback, but added he mostly just wants to get a chance to play.