Millard South wrestler Caleb Coyle commits to Oregon State
WRESTLING

Millard South's Caleb Coyle celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert in the Class A 113-pound finals in February.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard South senior Caleb Coyle has committed to Oregon State. The 2020 113-pound Class A champion announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday evening.

"I fell in love with the coaches from the start," Coyle said of Oregon State. "The staff is just very close, and I fell in love with the school and the new coaching staff, and I felt like it was a great fit."

He ultimately chose Oregon State over Virginia, Nebraska, Air Force and Arkansas-Little Rock.

Coyle hasn't been able to visit Oregon State, but he has been able to see the campus and build a relationship with the staff through multiple Zoom calls and virtual visits. He is hoping to get to Corvallis when the NCAA's suspension on in-person recruiting is lifted.

A three-time state finalist, Coyle broke through for his first state championship in 2020. He hopes to earn another one when he moves up to 120 pounds this winter. Collegiality, wrestling at 125 is the plan. He was a 2018 Greco All-American at the Fargo Nationals and followed that up with Freestyle and Greco All-American showings at Fargo in 2019.

In the offseason, he wrestles with some of Nebraska’s best at the MWC Wrestling Academy, including former Millard South state champion Isaac Trumble, former Lincoln East state champion Max Mayfield, former Omaha Burke state champion Jakason Burks, former Omaha Skutt state champion Nic Stoltenberg, Millard South state champion Conor Knopick, two-time Bellevue East state champion Garrett Grice and Central City state champion Dyson Kunz.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

