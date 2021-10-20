 Skip to main content
Millard South's Cam Kozeal commits to Vanderbilt baseball
BASEBALL

  • Updated
Kozeal

Millard South shortstop Cam Kozeal committed to Vanderbilt on Wednesday. He's the No. 48 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to Prep Baseball Report.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Cam Kozeal got his first start at quarterback for the state's top-ranked team last week.

He's a pretty good baseball player, too, as the Millard South shortstop committed to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Last season, Kozeal helped lead the Patriots to their first Class A title since 1980. He was a first-team All-Nebraska pick his sophomore season after hitting .376 with five home runs and 34 RBIs.

The Commodores won the services of the 2023 prospect, ranked No. 48 overall by PBR, over the likes of Arkansas, Oregon State, North Carolina and Notre Dame among others. Vandy, last year's College World Series runner-up, won national titles in 2019 and 2014 and has made five trips to Omaha for the event since 2011.

Kozeal is part of a highly ranked in-state 2023 recruiting class. Among those who have committed to Division I schools include Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback, Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman and Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill to Nebraska; Blair's Shea Wendt to Creighton; Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton to Tennessee and Eli Small to Kentucky; and Wayne's Brooks Kneifl to Kansas State.

Kozeal, normally a slot back, accounted for 238 yards and five TDs in the first half against Lincoln North Star to keep the Patriots (8-0) unbeaten in place of injured Husker commit Gage Stenger. 

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

