Millard South's Jake Gassaway commits to Northern Illinois football

Millard South's Jake Gassaway committed to Northern Illinois on Wednesday.
He's the second player from Nebraska to join NIU's 2022 recruiting class. The other is Omaha Skutt quarterback Caden Becker. The Huskies also signed Bellevue West running back Jevyon Ducker in the 2020 class.
Gassaway, who projects to linebacker in college, had 49 total tackles as a junior for Millard South in 2020. He also had 72 receiving yards and 117 kickoff return yards. He received All-Class A and All-Metro honorable mention.
Gassaway also received recruiting interest from Wyoming, Army, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
#COMMITTED LETS GET TO WORK @NIUCoachHammock @Coach_Wimbo @CoachDtjackson @MSouthFootball ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gex7H1MuWA— jake gassaway (@jake_gassaway) March 24, 2021