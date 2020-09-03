Millard West's James Conway has multiple offers and hopes for more

Millard West senior James Conway didn’t waste time in making an impact. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker had 13 total tackles (eight solo, five assisted) and one tackle for loss in the Wildcats' first game of the season last week.

“I was super grateful to have the opportunity,” Conway said. “I really didn’t know if we would get to that point. It was awesome and a lot of fun.”

A 2019 first-team All-Metro selection, Conway’s recruitment has continued to climb. In late March, Ivy League schools Dartmouth and Penn offered a roster spot. Others have followed. Lehigh, Columbia, Eastern Illinois and a handful of regional Division II schools have extended offers.

He took a campus visit to Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

“I’ve been talking to Lehigh quite a bit,” he said. “It was cool to see the university in person. I have done so many virtual visits and it was cool to see it all in person.”

North Dakota State, Northern Illinois and Nebraska have shown interest but haven't offered yet.

“NDSU has been talking with me quite a bit,” Conway said. “Northern Illinois and Nebraska have talked to me a little bit. (Nebraska) asked for some film later in the season.”