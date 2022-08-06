Nebraska and Georgia make top seven for Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman

LINCOLN — The state's No. 1 prospect for the 2023 class released a top seven on Saturday that includes Nebraska.

Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, a top 100 recruit according to several major scouting services, listed NU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Mississippi and Oklahoma in seven.

Coleman has made multiple visits to Nebraska, and also hit up several other spots — including Oregon and Oklahoma — on his summer tour of schools.

Coleman has penciled in Oct. 15 for his decision, designed, he recently told The World-Herald, to see how his top group of teams performs over the opening month-and-a-half of the 2022 season.